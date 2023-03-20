Promoter Balunywa files assault case against colleague Norbert Twizire

By Mariam Nakalema

Juma Balunywa, the spokesperson of the National Promoters Association, has filed an assault case at Kira Road Police Station against fellow promoter Nobert Twizire of Nobat Events.

The alleged assault incident occurred on March 18 while the promoters were appearing on a radio talk. Twizire had alleged that Balunywa did not go to Karamoja to distribute food, but to see Operation Wealth Creation chief co-ordinator Gen. Salim Saleh, who is also the senior presidential adviser on defence and security.

Twizire, however, denied beating Balunywa.

“I didn’t beat Balunywa. Instead, he is the one who slapped me. People are insulting me because of saying that they went to Karamoja to give out food, which is false. They went to see General Saleh and they were denied access or appointment to see him so that’s why they are fighting me,” he said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owesigyire confirmed that Balunywa had opened up a case against Twizire.