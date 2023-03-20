Monday, March 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Promoter Balunywa files assault case against colleague Norbert Twizire
Top News

Promoter Balunywa files assault case against colleague Norbert Twizire

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Juma Balunywa, the spokesperson of the National Promoters Association, has filed an assault case at Kira Road Police Station against fellow promoter Nobert Twizire of Nobat Events.

The alleged assault incident occurred on March 18 while the promoters were appearing on a radio talk. Twizire had alleged that Balunywa did not go to Karamoja to distribute food, but to see Operation Wealth Creation chief co-ordinator Gen. Salim Saleh, who is also the senior presidential adviser on defence and security.

Twizire, however, denied beating Balunywa.

“I didn’t beat Balunywa. Instead, he is the one who slapped me. People are insulting me because of saying that they went to Karamoja to give out food, which is false. They went to see General Saleh and they were denied access or appointment to see him so that’s why they are fighting me,” he said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owesigyire confirmed that Balunywa had opened up a case against Twizire.

You may also like

I want to make films when I come back, says Keko

Ugandans, Irish community toast to St. Patrick’s Day

Man dies in bar during brawl over booze

Ronald Alimpa, wife welcome baby boy

PICTORIAL: Ambassador Mayega gives newly-married daughter car, paid holiday to UAE

Lineker loses his voice after BBC return

Music teacher Paul Ssaaka to celebrate 33 years of career with concert...

MP Kateshumbwa recovers Twitter account

Ricardo Omuto survives accident

Salvador to perform in Zambia in April

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.