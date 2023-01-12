Profile: Praise Wisdom, Uganda’s singing prodigy

By Dickson Ndugwa

She is just 14 but has a singing voice that extends three octaves. Although she is still a raw talent, some people who have watched her perform concur that under the right management, shew will one day hit the vocal range of Mariah Carey who has the 5-octave vocal range.

When we first bumped into her performing at the weekly Comedy Store at UMA Showgrounds, she looked like these overfed kids, who, buoyed by pandering from their persuasive parents, tried their luck in front of crowds.

We were mistaken. Praise Wisdom literally brought the roof down with her immense talent. Just when one expected her to yodel songs like Arianna Grande’s, she went for the legendary Whitney Houston’s, “I will Always Love You,”. Long story short, she got a standing ovation and superlatives.

Praise Wisdom with Bukedde TV’s Jommie during a recent visit. Photo. Dickson Ndugwa

“She is a true definition of talent,” “She is Ezekiel and Esther Mutesasira rolled in one,” they said in relation to the Ugandan singing prodigies who won the East Africa Got Talent (EAGT) show.

Even with a clearly bright future and confidence the wheels of fortune haven’t come in handy yet. She has it in her voice to equal or even better the paths set by the likes of Baby Gloria, Ezekiel and Esther, Rinic Jemimah, Fresh Kid and the likes, but something hasn’t yet clicked for her.

Praise Wisdom curtain raising for the Abeeka Band. Photo Dickson Ndugwa

Her father and manager, Noah Kibuuka is her biggest fan. He too was blown away by her talent but confesses that managing the daughter isn’t as easy as it seems. Following her daughter’s talent, he confesses that he was thrown in the deep end and is struggling to come to terms with managing such a talent.

“I am at a loss on how to direct and nurture her to a successful career. I have learnt that this industry needs patience, massive investment and awareness on how to sieve the genuine people from the conmen. I am trying to come to grips with managing her,” he says.

Praise Wisdom during a recent visit to Vision Group offices. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

According to Kibuuka, although Praise identifies as a gospel musician, most of the gigs they get are from secular shows. Apart from Comedy Store, she has also performed at Theatre La Bonita. They have also been invited to curtain raise for numerous bands, notably Abeeka band.

Whereas the father is busy scratching his head to make things happen, Praise is a picture of calm. “My father has always told me to learn about my voice every day. So, with each passing day, I try to get the best out of my voice,” she says.

Praise Wisdom and her father during a visit to the Vision Group offices. Photo. Dickson Ndugwa

She has set her eyes on future music competitions hoping to get lucky and waive off the financial burden off her dad’s shoulders. “I am inspired by singing greats, Pastor Bugembe and Levixone, but I don’t know where this journey will take me. I can’t say whether I will end up doing gospel or secular music,” she concludes.