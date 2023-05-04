Professor Jay thanks God for recovery

By Hussein Kiganda

Tanzanian rapper and former politician Professor Jay has defeated a debilitating illness that had seen him spend several months in the intensive care unit.

Jay expressed his gratitude to God for his healing and Tanzania’s president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, for footing his medical bills.

In a lengthy and poignant post, the crooner conveyed his appreciation, saying: “Firstly, I thank God Almighty for the healing and for granting me another chance to live. My condition was indescribably terrible. Thank you, Lord; I will praise and glorify you all the days of my life.”

In February 2022, Professor Jay’s family and friends solicited contributions from his fans to cover his medical expenses while he was in critical condition at Muhimbili Hospital in Tanzania for three weeks.

Fellow singer Mwana FA then took to Facebook to appeal to Tanzanian citizens and fans of the rapper to help offset the mounting bills, citing his invaluable contribution as a leader and mentor to many.