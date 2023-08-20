Prof. Gilbert Bukenya attends Nyash Festival

By Bonny Ssemombwe

The first edition of the Nyash Festival was held at The Forest Resort Lweza, Kampala on August 19, 2023.

Former Vice-President Prof. Gilbert Bukenya attended the festival named after Nyash, a Nigerian slang to mean buttocks.

Party animal Bukenya was in a jovial mood as he enjoyed performances by different artistes, including Karole Kasiita, Talik Zee, Kataleya and Kandle, Feffe Busi, Gravity Omutujju, as he sipped whiskey.

The organisers revealed that since the event was highly attended, they were considering a second edition.

“We are overwhelmed with the support we’ve received today, ( August 19),’’ said Ivan Mugaga alias Ivo Promotions, who was the head of the organising committee.