Monday, August 21, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Prof. Gilbert Bukenya attends Nyash Festival
Celebrity News

Prof. Gilbert Bukenya attends Nyash Festival

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Bonny Ssemombwe

The first edition of the Nyash Festival was held at The Forest Resort Lweza, Kampala on August 19, 2023.

Former Vice-President Prof. Gilbert Bukenya attended the festival named after Nyash, a Nigerian slang to mean buttocks.

Party animal Bukenya was in a jovial mood as he enjoyed performances by different artistes, including Karole Kasiita, Talik Zee, Kataleya and Kandle, Feffe Busi, Gravity Omutujju, as he sipped whiskey.

The organisers revealed that since the event was highly attended, they were considering a second edition.

“We are overwhelmed with the support we’ve received today, ( August 19),’’ said Ivan Mugaga alias Ivo Promotions, who was the head of the organising committee.

You may also like

Denim fashion store launched at Motiv

Sauti Sol upset Khaligraph Jones over cheap farewell concert tickets

Zari Hassan gifts eldest son luxury car

Khalifa Aganaga lands nine-year Canada visa

It’s promoter Abtex who has benefitted from Alien Skin – Ziza Bafana

Diamond Platnumz sues Congolese artiste after YouTube pulls down song

Spice Diana, Fameica, Azawi win big at East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards

Sheebah Karungi launches record label, talent search on same day

Guinness World Record: Kenyan chef Maliha sets home cooking marathon record

Big Brother Naija: Mercy Eke emerges first All Stars female head of...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.