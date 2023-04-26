Producer Didi needs collective support, says Eddy Kenzo

By Hussein Kiganda

Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo (Edirisa Musuuza) has pledged to help embattled music producer Abdul Karim Muchwa alias Producer Didi, but acknowledges that the problem cannot be solved by money alone.

Didi has been facing a series of challenges since 2014 when he produced a song that was deemed to have pornographic content, leading to his arrest.

In an interview, Kenzo emphasised the importance of rallying together as a community to support Didi in his time of need.

“I have helped him before in terms of money, but I think I can’t do it alone. Didi needs all of us to join hands together and help him because I think his problem can’t be solved by money alone,” Kenzo said.

Didi is reportedly battling depression highlighting the need for holistic support beyond financial aid.

He produced some of Eddy Kenzo’s biggest hit songs such as Stamina, Bolingo and Sitya Loss.