Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Producer Didi needs collective support, says Eddy Kenzo
Top News

Producer Didi needs collective support, says Eddy Kenzo

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo (Edirisa Musuuza) has pledged to help embattled music producer Abdul Karim Muchwa alias Producer Didi, but acknowledges that the problem cannot be solved by money alone.

Didi has been facing a series of challenges since 2014 when he produced a song that was deemed to have pornographic content, leading to his arrest. 

In an interview, Kenzo emphasised the importance of rallying together as a community to support Didi in his time of need.

“I have helped him before in terms of money, but I think I can’t do it alone. Didi needs all of us to join hands together and help him because I think his problem can’t be solved by money alone,” Kenzo said.

Didi is reportedly battling depression highlighting the need for holistic support beyond financial aid.

He produced some of Eddy Kenzo’s biggest hit songs such as Stamina, Bolingo and Sitya Loss.

You may also like

Freedom City is going to embarrass you – Kapa Cat to Martha...

Diamond’s daughter Tiffah sobs as she bids him farewell following Idd festivities

MP Daudi Kabanda irritates Nyanjura over MK Movement links

Kenyan VP hosts Sauti Sol in Botswana

UCC kicks Full Figure out of new job at Salt TV

How Big Brother house made Denzel embrace working out

Jowy Landa working to fatten her ‘nyash’

Minister apologises over Uganda Vs Algeria AFCON home fixture going to Cameroon

Those that don’t like ‘Bailando’ aren’t the target audience – Vinka

Uganda Cranes AFCON 2023 home game against Algeria to be played in...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.