Producer Bomba takes new musical direction

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

The public often feeds on already ‘cooked’ music from singers and forgets that there are so many heads behind the production. It rarely appreciates the producers’ work, the backup artistes, the writers, and the composers.

Well, professional sound designer and producer Bomba (real name Ryan Bomba) commonly known as Bomba Made My Beat has done so many songs, some of them being Kapeesa by Lydia Jazmine, Yitayo by Chozen Blood and Winnie Nwagi, Kadaga by Santana, Love Yo by Feffe Bussi, Nkufeelinga by Chembaz and Ykee Benda, and Chali Wo by Brian Weiyz.

The boss at Sound Change Records is not willing to continue to work behind the scenes. He has decided to move from the production room to the stage. 

Last week, Bomba outed a song dubbed For You. He composed, wrote, produced, and sang the song.

“I write all my songs and produce them. I am going do both producing and singing,” he told The Kampala Sun.

Bomba wants to take Ugandan music to the global market.

He joins other producers who have concurrently done singing and music production, including Daddy Andre, Geosteady, Yaled Pro, Paddyman and Dr. Tee.

