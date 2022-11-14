Probe into Sipapa robbery case incomplete – State

By Michael Odeng

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has told court that inquiries into a case of alleged aggravated robbery against Charles Olim, popularly known as Sipapa, are incomplete.

Sipapa describes himself as a businessman dealing in gold and cars, as well as a music promoter.

Together with his wife, Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba, they are accused of robbing a South Sudanese national of $429,000 (about sh1.6b).

State attorney Hope Rukundo was at the Makindye Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Esther Adikin on Friday, November 11.

“I pray that you adjourn the matter to another date to allow Police complete investigations,” she asked court.

The couple’s lawyers, led by Geoffrey Turyamusima, objected to the adjournment.

They said the last time they were in court, the State was ordered to speed up investigations into the matter, and, therefore, felt the prosecution team had been given enough time to do so.

Rukundo responded by saying the law provides that investigations should be completed within six months and that she is within that time frame.

The magistrate agreed with the prosecution side and urged the parties to get in touch with the investigating officer to expedite the process.

The accused – Sipapa and his wife – have spent two months on remand at Luzira Prison on charges of aggravated robbery, which they have since denied.

Under the Penal Code Act, the offence of aggravated robbery attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, upon conviction.

What happened?

Prosecution claims that Sipapa, his wife and others still at large robbed Jacob Mul Arok of $429,000 (about sh1.6b) on the night of August 29, 2022, in Bunga Kawuku, Makindye division in Kampala district.

The accused also allegedly robbed the Sudanese national of a silver blue iPhone valued at $3,200 (sh12.2m), a Samsung 75-inch flat screen television valued at $4000 (sh15.3m), among other items.

According to the prosecution team, before and after the alleged robbery, they reportedly used a substance on Arok that is said to have rendered him unconscious.

The couple is also accused of robbing Mary Ateng, Abig Yar and James Manyok of two Apple laptops, a DELL laptop and gold jewellery, among others.

Sipapa and his spouse were further remanded to prison until December 12, when they are scheduled to return to court.