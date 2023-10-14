Saturday, October 14, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Priscilla Nantongo named new Ganda Foundation ambassador
Lifestyle

Priscilla Nantongo named new Ganda Foundation ambassador

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

UK-based Ugandan model and fashion designer Princess Priscilla Nantongo has been named the new Ganda Foundation ambassador.

She was one of the models that participated in the Miss Uganda UK 2023 competitions that took place at the Wandsworth Civic Centre in London on September 30, 2023.

Nantongo was the first runner-up at the event and was rewarded for being one of the top contenders for the position.

The event was attended by Ugandans that live and work in London, including Ganda Boys Denis Mugagga and Dan Sewagudde, who later appointed her the Ganda Foundation ambassador based in the UK.

The Ganda Foundation is a UK-based charity created in 2009 by the award-winning and internationally recognised Afro-fusion music group – the Ganda Boys.

Their mission is to raise awareness about the dire conditions in hospitals, schools and refugee asylums in Uganda,

The organisation uses money raised through events, album and ticket sales at Ganda Boys concerts and by direct donations to the website to provide sustainable assistance directly where it is needed, empowering communities and bringing messages of peace and hope from around the world.

You may also like

Fans enjoy Joseph Sax instrumentals at listeners’ party

Two-week art exhibition launched

Guinness World Records: Kenyan chef Maliha frustrated by cook-a-thon certification delay

Pastor Herbert Twina in campaign to raise sh3.5b for buying church land

Diana Kinobe voted Miss Uganda-Canada

Young artistes impress at Xpressions UG event

Socialite Sue Ochola honours women at lavish Independence Day brunch

Nigerian singer Omah Lay’s DJ graces Nexus Lounge sixth anniversary

Artists hold festival on making money

Seanice Kacungira’s husband Lojede follows Akon, ventures into energy

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!