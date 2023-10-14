Priscilla Nantongo named new Ganda Foundation ambassador

By Alfred Byenkya

UK-based Ugandan model and fashion designer Princess Priscilla Nantongo has been named the new Ganda Foundation ambassador.

She was one of the models that participated in the Miss Uganda UK 2023 competitions that took place at the Wandsworth Civic Centre in London on September 30, 2023.

Nantongo was the first runner-up at the event and was rewarded for being one of the top contenders for the position.

The event was attended by Ugandans that live and work in London, including Ganda Boys Denis Mugagga and Dan Sewagudde, who later appointed her the Ganda Foundation ambassador based in the UK.

The Ganda Foundation is a UK-based charity created in 2009 by the award-winning and internationally recognised Afro-fusion music group – the Ganda Boys.

Their mission is to raise awareness about the dire conditions in hospitals, schools and refugee asylums in Uganda,

The organisation uses money raised through events, album and ticket sales at Ganda Boys concerts and by direct donations to the website to provide sustainable assistance directly where it is needed, empowering communities and bringing messages of peace and hope from around the world.