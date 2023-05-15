Princess Komuntale, husband celebrate another milestone

By Alex Balimwikungu

Tooro Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale is celebrating another milestone in her loving marriage.

Komuntale and her husband Anthony Philip reached their second marriage anniversary on Monday although they chose to celebrate it a day earlier on Mother’s Day.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, she shared their milestone two-year journey

Every year on May 15th, Ruth Komuntale and her husband commemorate the day they said “I do,”. She wrote a sweet message to commemorate the day. In her anniversary message, Ruth Komuntale expressed how great the two years of marriage and the five years of courtship have been amazing to her.

“You continue to show up & show our for us, you inspire me to always be better. I am humbled to be celebrating our wedding anniversary on this special Mother’s Day, she wrote.

Ruth Komuntale got married to Anthony Phil, a Jamaican-American IT Engineer and DJ, in Dallas, Texas in 2021.

The pair shares a baby boy between them, whom they welcomed in September 2022 and they named him Prince Jamari Mathew Farquharson Adyeeri