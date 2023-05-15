Monday, May 15, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Princess Komuntale, husband celebrate another milestone
Editor's Picks

Princess Komuntale, husband celebrate another milestone

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Tooro Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale is celebrating another milestone in her loving marriage.

Komuntale and her husband Anthony Philip reached their second marriage anniversary on Monday although they chose to celebrate it a day earlier on Mother’s Day.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, she shared their milestone two-year journey

Every year on May 15th, Ruth Komuntale and her husband commemorate the day they said “I do,”. She wrote a sweet message to commemorate the day. In her anniversary message, Ruth Komuntale expressed how great the two years of marriage and the five years of courtship have been amazing to her.

“You continue to show up & show our for us, you inspire me to always be better. I am humbled to be celebrating our wedding anniversary on this special Mother’s Day, she wrote.

Ruth Komuntale got married to Anthony Phil, a Jamaican-American IT Engineer and DJ, in Dallas, Texas in 2021.

The pair shares a baby boy between them, whom they welcomed in September 2022 and they named him Prince Jamari Mathew Farquharson Adyeeri

You may also like

Uganda Film Festival awards unveil 2023 nominees

Freedom City curse? Handful of revellers turn up for Martha Mukisa concert

Hemdee Kiwanuka debuts ‘MR-9: Do or Die’ trailer

Young women fall for married men because of greed, says New Vision’s...

Police advises on alternative routes as R. Katonga cuts off K’la-Masaka Highway

Katikkiro breaks silence on Kabaka’s health, alleged issues with Nnaabagereka

VIDEO: How Bad Black cracked ribs of mourners at friend Isma Olaxess’...

I forgave Isma Olaxess – socialite Zari Hassan

Prime suspect in Nagirinya murder case asks court for sh50m to defend...

Ismah Olaxess tribute: We planned to meet on Sunday, but God decided...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.