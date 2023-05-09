Prime suspect in Nagirinya murder case asks court for sh50m to defend self

By Michael Odeng and Farooq Kasule

The prime suspect in the murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa has asked court to give him sh50m to place adverts on different media platforms, notifying his witnesses to show up in court to defend him.

Coporiyamu Kasolo alias Arsenal made the request on Monday, May 8, shortly after High Court Judge Isaac Muwata ruled that Kasolo and five others have a case to answer and should defend themselves.

The other suspects are Johnson Lubega alias Etoo alias Manomano, Nasif Kalyango alias Muwonge, Hassan Kisekka alias Masadda, Sharif Mpanga alias Shafiq, and Sadat Kateregga alias Baros.

Muwata said Kasolo opted to defend himself and that the burden is on him to produce witnesses.

“Court can only help you to issue a witness summons,” Muwata told Kasolo who wanted the money to place adverts in newspapers, televisions, radios, and on social media.

A witness summon is a document issued by the court requiring a person to appear before a court and give evidence or produce documents to the court.

Muwata ruled that the accused has a case to answer after the prosecution led by Jonathan Muwaganya presented a prima facie case against the accused warranting their defence.

A prima facie case is established when the evidence adduced is such that a reasonable tribunal, properly directing its mind on the law and evidence, would convict the accused person if no evidence or explanation was set up by the defence.

Placing the accused on defence, the judge observed that the prosecution adduced sufficient evidence establishing the ingredients for the offences of kidnap, murder and aggravated robbery against the accused persons.

“In light of the evidence adduced in court by the prosecution, this court directs each of the accused persons to defend himself,” Muwata ruled.

The prosecution alleges that the group and others still at large at Nabisasilo zone, Rubaga Division, in Kampala district, with intent to murder, forcefully kidnapped Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa, and eventually murdered them.

The prosecution alleges that on the same day, the group robbed Kitayimbwa of his Nokia mobile phone and sh24,000, and also robbed Nagirinya of her sh260,000 in addition to her Toyota Spacio, which has since been recovered.