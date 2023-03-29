Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Prima trashed for judging Bruno K’s Vanessa
Top News

Prima trashed for judging Bruno K’s Vanessa

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Socialite Prima Kardashi has joined the legion of Ugandans who have become experts on relationships following singer Bruno K’s baby mama drama.

Prima took to social media and referred to Vanessa Kirabo Atuhaire, Bruno K’s baby mama, as ‘damage’, a derogatory term to denote someone who is old and past their sell-by-date.

Mother-of-two Prima mocked Bruno K and other men who leave “classy women” because they cannot afford them and fall for the other class of women whom she referred to as ‘damage’.

The internet was quick to respond. Several referred to Prima as worse off. They claimed she was not only old, but unattractive and toxic too.

“Look at the person abusing fellow women as damages. If it wasn’t for makeup and filters, she would be looking like a rejected sacrifice,” one said.

Prima went on the defensive, challenging them to beat her if they were really offended by her comments.

You may also like

My children have adopted my work ethic -Zari

Bruno K releases new song amid baby mama drama

Uganda, Nigeria tighten ties through art competition

I will continue raising my daughter singlehandedly, vows Nwagi

Sheebah hits 100 million YouTube views

Fans trash Bebe Cool’s ‘Zzina’ song, welcome his new reggae drop   

Hair by Zziwa scoops award in South Africa

Woman arrested over suspicion of stealing baby to please lover

US media outlets list Rwenzori half-marathon among best

Tourism enthusiast Amos Wekesa equates GNL Zamba to Eddy Kenzo

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.