Prima never left me depressed – Mr. Henrie

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality and city socialite Prima Kardashi’s ex-boyfriend Mr. Henrie has cleared a rumour spread by singer Geosteady, the former’s baby daddy, that she left him (Henrie) depressed.

Henrie said he has no idea where the Sembera singer got the rumour from, but he was doing great. He maintained that he still talks to Prima because he believes in friendship after relationship.

“I was not going through depression. I don’t know why he thought so. I still speak to Prima because it does not mean that when you break up, you become sworn enemies,” he said while appearing on a local radio interview.

Mr Henrie said Geosteady is one person he relates with because of the nature of their jobs.

“I speak to Geosteady because he is an artiste and I am a presenter on TV. Each needs the other. At the end of the day, it is professionalism, ego is put aside. He has a concert people should know about, I have a platform.”

In 2022, Prima revealed that she was still close and on talking terms with Mr. Henrie because he gave her a shoulder to cry on.

She broke up with Geosteady in 2020, and shortly started dating Henrie. Her baby daddy instantly became their biggest troll. In June 2022, she broke up with Henrie and started appearing with Geosteady again in public.