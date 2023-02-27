Monday, February 27, 2023
Prima Kardashi storms out as Geosteady performs

By Alex Balimwikungu

On Saturday, February 25, socialite Prima Kardashi Ndagire furiously stormed out of an event after baby daddy Geosteady was asked to perform, drawing attention to herself.

The socialite’s spat with Geosteady has been ongoing, with the mother-of-two accusing him of being a community boyfriend, alleging that he is linked to several women.

On Valentine’s Day, Geosteady used up his time praising fellow singer Hindu Asha’s beauty and virtues. It never sat well with Prima, who barraged him with insults. 

He responded in equal measure, accusing her of taking trips to red light cities in the world. The messages were later deleted.

On Saturday, the former lovebirds shared the same space at the Zzina Awards held at Motiv on Portbell Road in Kampala although they never spoke.  

Prima was enjoying the awards show when the organisers invited Geosteady on stage. She immediately left her seat and started running towards the exit like she had just seen a ghost, then left the venue.

She later took to her socials and revealed that she could not sit where she is suffocated. 

