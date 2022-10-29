Prima Kardashi makes thinly veiled attack on ex Mr. Henrie again

Socialite, Ndagire Prima aka Prima Kardashi has again attacked former lover, Henry Arinaitwe Henry aka Mr. Henrie in a TV interview .

This comes after months after Mr. Henrie during a concert at Hockey grounds, Lugogo blasted women who bleach and claimed they are ‘cold’ and rate poorly in bed. For many, it was cryptic message he was sending to Prima Kardashi after she mercilessly dumped him.

Prima and Mr. Henrie started dating in November 2020, a month after she moved on from singer Geosteady. They had a whirlwind romance and every facet of their private life was played out for the gallery.

In the TV interview Prima attacked Mr. Henrie by saying, “Those who say women who bleach are cold and not good in bed, are the same people clamouring for sex,”

According to latest reports we received, Mr Henrie has already moved on and is no longer bothered by what Prima says about him. He already has a new lover and the two are soon going public about their affair.

“Mr. Henrie is dating someone new. His friends are happy for him because the lady is educated and in the same age box as Prima ,” a source revealed