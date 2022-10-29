Sunday, October 30, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Prima Kardashi makes thinly veiled attack on ex Mr. Henrie again
Latest News

Prima Kardashi makes thinly veiled attack on ex Mr. Henrie again

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

Socialite, Ndagire Prima aka Prima Kardashi has again attacked former lover, Henry Arinaitwe Henry aka Mr. Henrie in a TV interview .

This comes after months after Mr. Henrie during a concert at Hockey grounds, Lugogo blasted women who bleach and claimed they are ‘cold’ and rate poorly in bed. For many, it was cryptic message he was sending to Prima Kardashi after she mercilessly dumped him.

Prima and Mr. Henrie started dating in November 2020, a month after she moved on from singer Geosteady. They had a whirlwind romance and every facet of their private life was played out for the gallery.

In the TV interview Prima attacked Mr. Henrie by saying, “Those who say women who bleach are cold and not good in bed, are the same people clamouring for sex,”

According to latest reports we received, Mr Henrie has already moved on and is no longer bothered by what Prima says about him. He already has a new lover and the two are soon going public about their affair.

“Mr. Henrie is dating someone new. His friends are happy for him because the lady is educated and in the same age box as Prima ,” a source revealed

You may also like

Ugandan filmmakers rub shoulders with Nollywood stars at the AMAAs

Africa Laughs Season 6: Couples that laughed together at the comedy show

Gov’t suspends school visitations, leavers parties over Ebola

Kasuku singer “Baby Deo” beats longtime friend over wife

I am not in hiding, Pastor Jjengo

Film: Does “Tembele’s submission to the Oscars matter to Uganda?

Ugandan filmmakers speak out on experience in Nigeria ahead of the AMAAs

UMA to organize requiem mass for all fallen Ugandan musicians

Comedy industry smiles as Uganda Waragi announces long term partnership

Multichoice Talent Factory partners with New York film academy

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.