Prima Kardashi, Hindu renew rivalry over Geosteady

By Dickson Ndugwa

Geosteady is not a man to have ex-girlfriends. He prefers to keep them around and shove the fact in our faces. It almost ended in tears for him at his recent Dine with Geosteady show at Cubana Club in Munyonyo.

His women, Prima Kardashi and Hindu, however seem to enjoy the attention that comes with the controversy.

This time, they both showered him with money. While he was performing, Prima walked towards the stage and put money in his hands.

Soon afterwards, Hindu also pulled the same move; walking to the stage and giving Geosteady money.

It remained cool until the musician noticed several journalists had gathered around Prima.

Geosteady immediately stepped off the stage and made a dash for the journalist. He rudely told them to leave his Prima alone and not embarrass her.

“Stop interviewing Prima. Let me hope every journalist will say good things about my show and not Prima,” he told all and sundry.

It is 2023, and these women are still singing The Boy is Mine.

To note, Geosteady’s latest baby mama was not seen at the show.