Prima Kardashi, Geosteady re-unite

Socialite, Ndagire Prima aka Prima Kardashi has finally re-united with baby daddy, Hassan Kigozi aka Geosteady following two years apart.

The two, who share two daughters together, split after the former told the latter that he wanted her space. They went their separate ways. However after two years of tasting the waters out there, their bond seems to have led them back together again.

During their time away, Prima moved on and started dating Galaxy FM presenter, Arinaitwe Henry aka Mr. Henrie, while Geosteady was involved in an affair which ended in him getting a son.

They got some misunderstandings, which ended in Primah dumping Henrie and deleted all his photos from her social media pages.

Geosteady welcomed the news and started pushing for the re-union.

At the beginning of July, the former lovers put up a united front to celebrate their daughter’s 3rd birthday, sparking a rumour that they had re-united.

Recently During Roast and Ryme and Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo, Prima came near the stage as Geosteady performed and tipped him. Geostady held her hand for some minutes amid cheers from the crowd.

Yesterday, a video of Prima sitting on Geosteady’s laps leaked online, prompting people to say that one should enver comment on an affair where people share children. A reunion on the cards????