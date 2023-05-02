Prima Kardashi explains endless trips abroad

By Paul Waiswa

Recently, singer Geosteady came up and indicated to his fans how his estranged baby mama was not so faithful during their time together.

He insisted she was up to no good whenever she boarded the plane for those trips abroad.

The ‘sembera’ hit maker’s baby mama Prima Kardashi real names Prima Ndagire has finally come out and broke the silence about her hubby’s allegations.

Prima Kardashi said that she only flies out once or twice a year just to go and buy things for her cosmetics business or just for vacation and not to indulge in the world’s oldest profession as claimed by her ex-hubby.

Apart from her Lusaniya food Platter business, Prima Kardashi also owns a cosmetics business, especially bleaching creams

She stressed that majority of these creams are not in Uganda but shops them from abroad, especially from countries like Dubai, Thailand, or Malaysia and according to Prima Kardashi, whenever she moves to those countries it is business and partially having fun because she takes only two trips in a year.

“When I go to outside countries for business, I also have fun there. But a man who is insecure will think I am doing other things and that has nothing to do with me. I know that I am not doing anything bad and that’s what matters,” Prima Kardashi fumed.