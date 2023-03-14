Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Prima Kardashi announces Lusaniya Festival as Geosteady gives own concert date

By Alfred Byenkya

Love music singer Geosteady has confirmed that his music concert will take place at Hotel Africana in Kampala on September 8, 2023.

On December 28, 2022, he held the fourth edition of the Dine with Geosteady event at Cubana Lounge, Munyonyo.

Since 2017, the singer has not held a big concert following his relatively successful concert that year at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala.

Despite his Dine with Geosteady mini-concerts in 2018 and 2019 being successful, the singer looks forward to holding a big concert this year.

Meanwhile, Geosteady’s baby mama, Prima Kardashi, has also announced that she will be organising her own event called Lusaniya Festival 2023. She has asked her fans and followers to contribute ideas that will make the event successful.

Recently, Geosteady and Prima appeared to have come back together, but they fell out after Geosteady paraded another woman, Hindu Asha. This resulted into a verbal exchange between the two former lovers.

