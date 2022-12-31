Prima deletes all Geosteady’s photos

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Geosteady and his baby mama, Prima Kardashi’s relationship is akin to what Ugandans online claim they have with utility service provider Umeme or the local telecom service providers – on and off.

Following their nasty break-up in 2020 when the singer was even accused of breaking household items by his baby mama of two, they all went out to curve new relationships. And 2021 was a whole year of them wanting to prove who was happier; Prima had a fling with Galaxy FM presenter Mr. Henrie while Geosteady sired a baby with another lady.

Geosteady posted a pictureof his baby mama and caused a rift in his recently mended relationship. File photo



Fast forward, Prima and Mr. Henrie broke up, Geosteady crawled back into her life and the display of affection in photo shoots, music videos and at pressers, plus the low blows at Mr. Henrie have been hard to miss.

However, two days to Christmas, the singer chose to risk it all when he chose to publicly celebrate his other baby mama by posting her photo on social media to celebrate her birthday. “Happy Birthday Maama Hassan Kigozi thanks for being a mother to our cute son wishing more blessings more life,” he captioned the photo.

In a feat of rage, Prima has cleaned her Instagram page of all her baby daddy’s photos. Not even a single photo of him with their brood was left.

Primah and Mr. Henrie during their happy times. File photo.

Deleting photos is always the first indication there are problems in paradise, perfected in Hollywood, practiced worldwide.

Prima herself deleted all Mr. Henrie’s photos off her Instagram in July. That was the first indication the relationship had become history. And speculations about her return to Geosteady started in earnest.

In July 2021, socialite Zari Hassan deleted all photos of her boyfriend Dark Stallion from her Instagram sparking rumours that the relationship she had announced in February was over. The rumour shortly turned out to be a fact.

Primah kardash and Geosteady before their break up in 2020. File photo

Barely a week to their first wedding anniversary, media personalities Andrew Kabuura and Flavia Tumusiime deleted each other’s photos off Instagram and other social media platforms. Then Flavia appeared on TV without her ring. But well, there was never another update after that, except Kabuura and the other WhatsApp screenshot chic.