Priests beaten, robbed by thugs at Nswanjere seminary

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Two Catholic priests are nursing wounds after they were beaten by unknown thugs who raided Nswanjere Junior Seminary School in Muduma sub-county, Mpigi district.

According to a statement issued by the Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson on March 21, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened around 3:00am.

It is alleged that the assailants gained access to the school after cutting the barbed wire fencing and proceeded to rob the school of various items, including a TV set, mobile phones, cash and a laptop, and the church tabernacle.

Owoyesigyire said during the incident, priests including Fr. Godfrey Kyeyune (the vice-rector at Nswanjere Junior School) and Fr. Emmanuel Emukukule were beaten and injured on the left hand and the head respectively; while Fr. John Bosco Kiggundu and Bro. John Bosco Mwasa were robbed of cash and mobile phones.

The two injured priests were admitted at Rubaga Hospital, where they undergoing medication.

Owoyesigyire said the Police are investigating the matter and hunting for the suspects.

“The Police assures the public that it will do everything within its power to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of residents in the areas,” he noted.

Owoyesigyire urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the Police promptly, stressing that anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is encouraged to come forward and share it with the Police.