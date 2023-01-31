Pretty Nicole torture: Queen Kaftah jailed three years

By Charles Etukuri

Kira Chief Magistrate’s Court in Wakiso district Tuesday, January 31, sentenced Queen Kaftah, the girl who appeared in a viral social media video beating up her friend Pretty Nicole, 15, over allegations that she poached on her boyfriend.

Chief magistrate Roselyn Nsenge sentenced Kaftah to serve three years in jail after being convicted on her own plea of guilty to aggravated torture.

Nsenge said the three-year sentence would serve as a lesson to the convict and to deter other would-be offenders from committing the same offence.

Kaftah, 18, a student of Trinity College Nabweru, was on January 17, 2023, arraigned before the court following her arrest after a viral video showed her and other women assaulting Nicole in Kira.

The charges

She was charged with aggregated torture of her 15-year-old friend and inflicting grievous bodily harm contrary to Section 2 (1) (b) and 5 (a) (h) (j) (k) of the Prevention of Prohibition of Torture Act 2012.

According to the state, on January 8, 2023, Kaftah and others still on the run inflicted injuries on Pretty Nicole (15), causing her grievous harm on accusations that she fell in love with Kaftah’s boyfriend, Derrick Lwanga.

She was remanded to Luzira Prison until Tuesday, January 31, 2023. While appearing in court for the mention of her case, Kaftah asked Pretty Nicole’s family for forgiveness.

Lwanga shifted from his rented premises in Kira immediately after the video went viral.