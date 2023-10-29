Pressure, tension and nail biting at Guinness World Rugby cup finale screening

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

An unforgettable lifestyle experience unfolded during the highly anticipated Guinness Rugby World Cup screening in Uganda.

The world united in excitement as fans worldwide converged in spirit, despite geographical distances, to witness the exhilarating clash between rugby giants South Africa and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris.

In the heart of Uganda, Legends Rugby Club was the chosen haven for rugby enthusiasts. The excitement began with the electrifying third-place playoff, as England triumphed over Argentina in a nail-biting contest, with Selector Jay’s guest performances amplifying the atmosphere.

All eyes were set on Saturday when the rugby elite, South Africa and New Zealand, competed for gold and global rugby supremacy. By 8pm, fans swarmed Legends Rugby Club, proudly donning their team jerseys, creating an atmosphere of competition. Anticipation reached its peak as kickoff drew nearer, with Guinness and delightful treats offering moments of relaxation.

The ambiance was a symphony of cheers and good-natured banter. Giant screens, plush seating, and an array of food and beverages ensured fans remained fueled throughout the thrilling eighty minutes of the final.

Emotions ran high when New Zealand’s captain, Sam Cane, received a red card for dangerous play. This pivotal moment shifted the game’s momentum in favor of the Springboks, who, with Handre Pollard’s precision, secured a historic 12-11 victory, claiming their fourth World Cup title. Even the valiant try by Beauden Barrett could not alter their destiny.

Post-match, fans from both teams found solace and joy in the mesmerizing performance of Azawi, as South Africa celebrated their triumph and New Zealand fans found solace in the music. The roaring crowd, the flowing Guiness beer, and Azawi’s enchanting melodies created a rugby fan’s paradise, etching this unforgettable experience into the annals of rugby history.