Presidential adviser John Nagenda is dead

By Henry Sekanjako

The senior presidential adviser on media, John Nagenda, is dead. His demise was announced Saturday, March 4, by Milly Babalanda, the minister in charge of the presidency.

“I regret to announce the passing on of Senior Presidential Advisor on Media Matters, Mzee John Nagenda, who has passed on at Medipal in Kampala,” Babalanda tweeted.

Babalanda remembered Nagenda as a unique, principled and knowledgeable person whose service to the country will be dearly missed.

Nagenda has been a writer and newspaper columnist including the New Vision, since the 1960s. He lived in England for over 10 years before returning to Uganda.

NB: For his profile, follow the link below; John Nagenda; My story – New Vision Official