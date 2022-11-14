President Museveni set to address country on Ebola outbreak

By John Tugume

President Yoweri Museveni will on Tuesday, November 15, update the country on the current status of the Ebola virus disease outbreak.

According to a brief message from the senior presidential press secretary, Sandor Walusimbi, the President’s address will be aired on all television and radio stations at 8:00 pm.

“The Presidential Press Unit wishes to inform the general public that H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces; Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will this Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:00pm address the nation to give updates on the current status of Ebola outbreak in the country,” the message read.

The address comes as the Ministry of Health confirmed the outbreak of Ebola in Jinja district following the death of a 45-year-old man, on Thursday, bringing to total the number of cumulative deaths to 54.

According to the ministry, 135 infections have so far been registered, with at least 62 people recovering from the Ebola virus disease.