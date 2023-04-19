President Museveni congratulates FIFA’s Infantino upon re-election

By Alex Balimwikungu

The FIFA President Gianni Infantino has continued to receive congratulatory messages following his election during the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda.

With a powerful congratulatory message dated 17th April 2023 to Infantino from President of the Republic of Uganda H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the FIFA President went on to express his gratitude with the gesture by the football loving Ugandan leader.

Infantino’s letter to President Museveni reads;

‘I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for your congratulatory message following my re-election as FIFA President, at the 73rd FIFA Congress recently held in Kigali, Rwanda.

I have been deeply touched by your show of faith and encouragement and I’m strongly committed to my mission at the helm of FIFA.

Infantino’s letter concludes with a strong message of commitment to the President of Uganda.

‘I would like to sincerely thank you once again for your support and you can rest assured that I will continue to serve, together with the FIFA Council and the entire FIFA team, our 211 Member Associations and football around the world’

Museveni’s Congratulatory Message to Infantino

President Museveni’s Congratulatory message to FIFA President highlighted how the world soccer governing body has played a key role in developing football in Uganda and Africa.

‘On behalf of the football community and the people of Uganda, kindly accept our exuberating message upon your re-election as FIFA President for 2023-2027. Your election to this position demonstrates trust bestowed upon your leadership proficiencies by delegates from the 211 Member federation at the 73rd FIFA Congress’

I have been informed that Uganda was among the first Nations to support your candidacy in 2016. It is evident that when you took the helm of World Football, there was a tremendous turnaround in football, particularly African football.

President Museveni’s letter further reads;

‘On 10th February 2019, in Addis Ababa, FIFA, CAF and the African Union (AU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Education, Anti-Corruption and Safety. FIFA’s intended investment of USD100 Million into African Schools’ football is an exciting programme. This great innovation demonstrates how Sport can support African Governments to stimulate the socio-economic transformation of Africans.

President Museveni’s letter to FIFA President concluded with facts on FIFA’s support to the Federation of Uganda Football Association headed by Hon. Moses Magogo.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations has been a direct beneficiary by acquiring its own Headquarters, Technical Centre (Njeru), Kadiba stadium (under construction in Mengo), Education of their Technical persons, administrative costs and support to women and youth National teams. Whereas the Government of Uganda has financially supported the Senior National team, it is now in our plans to invest more in sports infrastructure.

President Museveni and FIFA President met for the first time in 2017 when the two leaders held talks on football matters at Statehouse Entebbe.