President Museveni assures Nyege Nyege enthusiasts of safety

By Reagan Ssempijja

In his letter to Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu, on Thursday November 9, President Yoweri Museveni alluded to the recent operation by Uganda People’s Defence Forces, in which suspected leader of 10 ADF terrorists, Njovu, was captured.

The president lauded UPDF for this score, and warned that all the other terror groups trying to access the country through various ways will not be allowed.

“Within Uganda, the security forces are guarding the pre-prepared public functions like the controversial Nyege Nyege, the Kyabazinga wedding etc” Museveni said in his letter

He added by urging the people to be vigilant in villages, churches, markets and public transport etc.

The Nyege Nyege festival is already underway at Source of the Nile and Jinja Showgrounds in Jinja city, with hundreds already flocking in