Premier Nabbanja steals show at Eddy Kenzo festival

By Ivan Kabuye

We all agree that she is a woman of all seasons, Honorable Robinah Nabanjja is full of surprise and her presence at events makes you wish all the officials were just like her.

As the festival got heated up, Nabbanja was forced to get off her VVIP tent and hit the stage to show love and support to Kenzo.

Hon Robinah Nabbanja Stepping on stage to join kenzo during his festival at at Kololo ceremonial grounds. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Nabanjja with her pakachini dance moves, dared the team chairman and any other ministers to challenge her on stage.

“I was sitting in the tent but to be honest, I have enjoyed the festival, I rarely attend such big events but this can easily tell how Ugandans, the youth love Kenzo”. says Nabbanja

Nabbanja went ahead and applauded Kenzo for living as a big example to the youth despite his background as a Ghetto boy hence that motivates many youths today to hustle and be hardworking in order to be successful.

Hon Robinah Nabbanja cheering up the crowds at eddy Kenzo’s festival at Kololo ceremonial grounds. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

“I used to hire Kenzo at my bar to entertain my people, I have worked with him for a very long time even in the recent campaigns he was by my side, he is a humble man, and also down to earth, he lives a normal life just like me, “ she says

Nabbanja also used the opportunity of the festival to preach about government policies and activities on going as she called upon the youth to take part in those activities so as to fight poverty.

As she was leaving the stage Nabanjja extended the President’s message to the youth .

As she waved to the people, Nabanjja called up one lucky youth on stage and handed him Sh500,000 and also gave Eddy Kenzo Sh5m.