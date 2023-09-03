Monday, September 4, 2023
Prime Minister Nabbanja attends Gravity Omutujju ‘Okwepicha’ concert

By Dickson Ndugwa

At 5:00pm, there were no signs that people would turn up for singer Gravity Omutujju’s Okwepicha concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on September 2, 2023.

Things were to change later at 8:00pm when a large number of revellers arrived at the event sponsored by Vision Group’s Bukedde TV.

The first singers were Ziza Bafana, Nina Roz, Green Daddy, Levixone, Lydia Jazmine and Roden Y Kabako, with Khalifa Aganaga closing the first half of the show.

At about 10:30pm, Gravity, real name Gereson Wabuyi, came zip lining from the back of the audience amid a fireworks display, aiming for the stage.

However, midway the feat, the wires got loose.

Fans of Gravity Omutujju waving immediately he stepped on stage at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on September 2, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Had it not been for the bouncers, who quickly fastened the wires, Gravity was going to have an epic fall.

When he reached the stage, his minders took the ziplining equipment off him.

He sang songs such as Tusimbudde, Mukama Akola, Balance The Boat, then Ndi Winner as King Saha came onto the stage.

Gravity later returned for the last part of the performance, but before he started, he recognised the presence of Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, and invited her to the stage.

Singer Gravity Omutujju performing at Lugogo Cricket Oval on September 2, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

She thanked Gravity Omutujju for the good performance and promised to support the music industry financially and to strengthen the copyright law so that artistes can earn from their art.

Gravity proceeded to call his mother for a photo moment with the Prime Minister and also get a chance to shake hands with her.

She later picked three envelops, which she gave to Gravity and two to his mother.

Nabbanja then jokingly asked for singer Jose Chameleone, to which Gravity replied that he was on his way.

Immediately Nabbanja left the stage, Chameleone took over with Gravity Omutujju, singing Champion and Mama Rhoda.

Gravity closed the night with his latest banger – Okwepicha – after which the concert was named to cheers and dancing.

Jose Chameleone performing at the ‘Okwepicha’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on September 2, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

