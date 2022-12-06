Pregnant Karole Kasita takes leave from music

By Ahmad Muto

After successfully demystifying the public notion that pregnant artistes should not step on stage until months after giving birth, singer Karole Kasita has finally bowed out of the scene until next year.



She made the announcement via Instagram, calling this year a wrap: “N it’s a wrap! See you all next year insha Allah.”



Despite making the announcement in a festive month, her fans were nothing short of happy for her tag as the ‘most booked pregnant artiste’, showering her with praises for not letting pregnancy get between her and a burgeoning music career, and wished her well.



In October, the Balance singer stunned Corporate League revellers at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, where she performed six songs back to back.



The news about her pregnancy broke in September 2022 after her bump was spotted during a video shoot with Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo for their collaboration Tubidemu.

At the time, they claimed she was about six months heavy.

However, she has taken her leave without revealing the identity of the man responsible.

When one of her fans queried in October, she asked what they needed the information for.