Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Pregnant Karole Kasita takes leave from music
Top News

Pregnant Karole Kasita takes leave from music

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

After successfully demystifying the public notion that pregnant artistes should not step on stage until months after giving birth, singer Karole Kasita has finally bowed out of the scene until next year.

She made the announcement via Instagram, calling this year a wrap: “N it’s a wrap! See you all next year insha Allah.”

Despite making the announcement in a festive month, her fans were nothing short of happy for her tag as the ‘most booked pregnant artiste’, showering her with praises for not letting pregnancy get between her and a burgeoning music career, and wished her well.

In October, the Balance singer stunned Corporate League revellers at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, where she performed six songs back to back.

The news about her pregnancy broke in September 2022 after her bump was spotted during a video shoot with Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo for their collaboration Tubidemu. 
At the time, they claimed she was about six months heavy.

However, she has taken her leave without revealing the identity of the man responsible.
When one of her fans queried in October, she asked what they needed the information for. 

You may also like

Geosteady looking for Mr. Henrie to emulate Kenzo and Hamza

I am no longer flashy, says former Vice-President Gilbert Bukenya

I choose dialogue over violence – Makerere guild president

Okello Okello’s ‘Comedy Black Friday’ ends year in style

Nyege Nyege Festival wins event of the year award

Suspected serial kidnapper shot dead, three children rescued

PICTORIAL: Mercy Nankabirwa crowned Miss Rotaract 2022

VIDEO: Pallisa men ask govt to rescue them from abusive wives

Kuluthum throws tantrum over Sheikh Muzaata’s heir installation

2022: a year of living dangerously

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.