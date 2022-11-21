Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies, aged 49

By Agencies

Jason David Frank, best known for playing Tommy in The Power Rangers, has died at the age of 49.

The actor starred in the kids’ show, which ran over 145 episodes from 1993 to 1995, as the Green Ranger before becoming the team’s leader as the White Ranger.

Confirming the news of his death over the weekend, his representative told TV Line: “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.

“He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

Frank also had appearances in Sweet Valley High, Family Matters and Transformers: Titans Return.