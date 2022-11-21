Monday, November 21, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies, aged 49
Celebrity News

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies, aged 49

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Agencies

Jason David Frank, best known for playing Tommy in The Power Rangers, has died at the age of 49.

The actor starred in the kids’ show, which ran over 145 episodes from 1993 to 1995, as the Green Ranger before becoming the team’s leader as the White Ranger.

Confirming the news of his death over the weekend, his representative told TV Line: “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.

“He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

Frank also had appearances in Sweet Valley High, Family Matters and Transformers: Titans Return.

You may also like

Rema predicted Kenzo’s Grammy several years ago

Chris Brown hints at upcoming Christmas Single

Harmonize, Kajala expecting child together

Ugandans showed me too much love- Sipho Mabuse

Dyslexia: Like Loukman Ali, Pogba’s Kenyan stylist reveals it helped her

Add some spice like you do to headlines about me – Chameleone...

Lupita Nyong’o named ambassador, sparks outrage

Mbosso’s song featuring Diamond blocked from YouTube

Rayvanny weds baby mama in secret marriage ceremony

Rihanna returns with “Lift me up” for Black Panther: Wakanda forever

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.