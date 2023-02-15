Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Post-Valentine’s rage: Geosteady, Prima rip each other apart again

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Geosteady and estranged baby mama Prima Kardashi’s drama is far from over. They have yet served another episode, this time a post-Valentine’s Day rage. It comes just hours after the singer showered his new baby mama, Hindu Kay, with love on Valentine’s Day, complete with an elaborate black themed picture of her sitting on his laps and a caption not shy of everything reassurance.

“I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self-respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicious that she wasn’t all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything. Happy Valz,” Geosteady posted.

Going by Prima’s untamed reaction on social media, the post didn’t sit well with her soul and the rage with which she off-loaded it on social media, plus the pointed accusation are far from what the pair displayed for the bigger part of 2022.


She claimed from four years ago when they broke up, the singer has failed to have a hit song.

“From 2019 when we broke up, love wins failed to produce a hit song lol – those trolling my name should just come kiss it. I gave you a successful show some fans should just keep quiet. 2023 I bet for another banga.”


Prima also accused her baby daddy of infidelity who won’t let a lady pass by without wanting to get intimate with her.

The singer then clapped back with a long post recounting how he bankrolled every bit of his music video where she was a vixen. That he paid for his Dine with Geosteady show that took place in 2022 and her business Prima Lusaniya got a free table.

“Bitter fact is people with money don’t show it and the reverse is true. I did my audio Sembera, paid my video and asked if she could represent in my video which she said, ‘yes’. I paid for everything from hair, clothes to nails coz it was my video and this was made for the kids as planned,” Geosteady said.

He added: “Question; is the kids’ medical insurance not yet paid?? Ain’t the kids at school now?? Who paid??! Did she pay for my video or promotion?? I collected upt o 35m+ with no one’s penny, paid for my ‘Dine with Geosteady’ and in all sponsors, only Amreena Apartments gave me money. Even the VIP table given to Prima Lusanya wasn’t paid for and all they had to offer was online marketing on only her socials, which I appreciated.”

Geosteady accused Prima of trying to bring down his brand with wild allegations.


Mukwano, nkooye okunjogerako ebigambo okusula BRAND yange coz I’ve always respected your coz I’ve always valued the fact that you the mother of my two lovely daughters. Been silent for years and no one knows what happened between us from my side and act the growth you’ve always claimed.”

He also claimed he is aware about why she travels to Malaysia, Thailand and Dubai over and over, but will not share the secret with the public.

The pair broke up in 2020 and both went on to date other people. Prima started dating radio presenter Mr. Henrie in earnest in 2021 broke and crawled back into Geosteady’s arms in 2022. Meanwhile, Geosteady fathered a child with his new baby mama. 

