Saturday, November 12, 2022
Editor's Picks

Positive vibes as Ada Ehi performs for record crowd at Lugogo hockey grounds

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun writer

When Nigerian born international gospel singer-songwriter, recording and performing artiste Ada Ehi arrived in Uganda to a warm reception, she promised a warmer performance.

Promising and delivering are two different things.  On Friday evening at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds, she lived up to her promise after she performed for a record crowd.

There was a steady stream in of fans for the Ada Ehi concert. Photo by Karim Ssozi

Truth be told, her music is so powerful, it acts as a cool mist during a sweltering day. Dressed in a trendy outfit, she delivered a powerful performance. It was a message of glad tidings that even the ‘stubborn’ and argumentative Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi turned mellow when he made it on stage to dance.

With a secular show featuring Jamaican dancehall star just a sniff away at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, there had been debate on which concert would pull it off.  Ada’s concert won this battle of numbers. 

Singer Gabby Ntaate performs for the crowd. Photo by Karim Ssozi

  Her fans, mostly female, started filing in as early as 4pm.  By dusk there was a sea of expectant fans. They warmed up to performances from Levixone, Pastor Wilson Bugembe, Exodus, Gabbie Ntate and by the time Ada made it on stage, many were confessing how Church had won them over.   

ICT and National Guidance Minister, Chris Baryomunsi dances to Pastor Bugembe’s music. Photo by Karim Ssozi

Ada has collaborated with several artistes, including Nigerians Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Samsung and Eben.

Her other songs include I Testify, Cheta, Jesus (You are Able), I Overcame, Fix My Eyes On You featuring Sinach and Open Door were cheered most.

Expectaant fans wait for Ada Ehi’s performance at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds. Photo by Karim Ssozi
Levixone whose concert is a couple of days away, put up a good performance. Photo by Karim Ssozi

Singer Joseph Ngome performs for the crowd at Ada Ehi’s concert. Photo by Karim Ssozi

