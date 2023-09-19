Poor turnout at King Michael Lido Beach concert

By Mariam Nakalema

Veteran dancehall musician King Michael must be nursing a broken heart following the flopping of his concert on September 17 at his beloved Lido Beach in Entebbe, after which he named a song.

Only a handful of people turned up despite the artiste line-up boasting of industry big names, including Spice Diana and Jose Chameleone.

This was not the first time the Lido Lido singer, real name Michael Mugwanya, was trying to organise a concert, only for it to end in tears.

In August 2019, his concert at Freedom City on Entebbe Road turned out to be a fail.

Even though the Lido Beach concert was organised by Mariam Mutakubwa of Biggie Events (the novice who was behind singer Jose Chameleone’s successful Gwanga Mujje concert in February), King Michael didn’t have the same luck.

The singer had earlier booked September 15 as the date for his concert, with Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala being the venue.

However, King Michael was forced to not only change the date, but venue as well when singers Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu announced that they would have a music battle at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, which is a stone’s throw away from Lugogo, on September 15.

During a press conference held at Climax Hub in Makindye, a city suburb, on September 13, he elaborated on his decision to change dates and venues. One reason he gave was that he respected women. However, he did have a word exchange with Sheebah before he budged. Presumably, King Michael thought he would get the numbers if he chose a different date and a venue, where is a ‘home boy’.

“I decided to go to Lido Beach in Entebbe, where my music journey started. As you know, I was a DJ at Lido Beach and when I started singing, I left that. I am sure my fans will come and support,” he said.

The fans let down their own. Bambi poor King Michael!