Poor hygiene: Female celebrities jump to King Saha’s defence

By Alex Balimwikungu

Following some disparaging remarks targeting singer and UMA aspirant Mansur Ssemanda, (King Saha’s) hygiene, several celebrities have out to defend him.

On Tuesday, Radio and TV personality Brian Mulondo came out and faulted King Saha for emitting an effusive oral breath.

Mulondo, during a radio show, claimed that the former Leone Island singer has a bad odor and urged his managers to always buy his chewing gum before performing at corporate events.

Brian Mulondo has been attacked for criticizing King Saha in public. File Photo

Socialite Don Zella has come out to defend King Saha. She wrote: I Will continue booking King Saha even if he stinks

. Stop putting people down in the name of cheap popularity. No wonder people commit suicide because you kill their self-esteem. That’s how the media put Mowzey Radio down until his last breath. In Uganda even when you are dying, they will say (it’s a) stunt, she said.

She added, “We as the clients hire his voice. His appearance. As long as guests are happy, we shall press the next button,”

Former TV personality Phiona Nabitengero (Fifi Da Queen) said Mulondo used a wrong platform to castigate Saha as it is a sensitive issue. “Did you think about his family, wife, self-esteem, friends, business or enemies? You never gave him the chance to defend himself,” she wrote and elicited mixed reactions.