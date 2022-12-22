Thursday, December 22, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Poor hygiene: Female celebrities jump to King Saha’s defence
Editor's Picks

Poor hygiene: Female celebrities jump to King Saha’s defence

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Following some disparaging remarks targeting singer and UMA aspirant Mansur Ssemanda, (King Saha’s) hygiene, several celebrities have out to defend him.

On Tuesday, Radio and TV personality Brian Mulondo came out and faulted King Saha for emitting an effusive oral breath.

Mulondo, during a radio show, claimed that the former Leone Island singer has a bad odor and urged his managers to always buy his chewing gum before performing at corporate events.

Brian Mulondo has been attacked for criticizing King Saha in public. File Photo

Socialite Don Zella has come out to defend King Saha. She wrote:  I Will continue booking King Saha even if he stinks

. Stop putting people down in the name of cheap popularity.  No wonder people commit suicide because you kill their self-esteem. That’s how the media put Mowzey Radio down until his last breath. In Uganda even when you are dying, they will say (it’s a) stunt, she said.

She added, “We as the clients hire his voice. His appearance. As long as guests are happy, we shall press the next button,”  

Former TV personality Phiona Nabitengero (Fifi Da Queen) said Mulondo used a wrong platform to castigate Saha as it is a sensitive issue. “Did you think about his family, wife, self-esteem, friends, business or enemies? You never gave him the chance to defend himself,” she wrote and elicited mixed reactions.

You may also like

Socialite Allan “Dynamite” Kanyike is dead

‘Hajji’ Geosteady angers Prima Kardashi

Miss Uganda show launches amid excitement

American rapper Rick Ross endorses Zari’s All-White Party

I came to Uganda to get a woman- Andile Ncube

Beauty Queens are not given favours to excel -Former Miss Uganda Oliver...

The Terminal Kampala announces three-day music experience

Deputy Parliament Speaker Tayebwa’s dance moves interrupted

Sheebah Karungi silences critics with epic concert

Uganda, Rwanda agree to collaborate in film

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.