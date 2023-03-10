Policeman fires bullets at revellers, accuses one of having affair with his girlfriend

By Faustine Odeke

A police officer attached to the Civil Aviation Authority at Tororo Airfield on Wednesday, March 8, sprayed bullets at revellers, accusing one of having an affair with his girlfriend.

Sam Munyoro, who had opened a bar in Amagoro B north village and operated it with his girlfriend, only identified as Monica, picked a quarrel with her after suspecting her of having an affair with one of the revellers.

James Mugwe, the Bukedi south police spokesperson, said Munyoro, a police constable with badge number 62775, got irked when he found Monica drinking with other men.

He said Munyoro immediately left the area while threatening bloodshed, only to return shortly with a loaded rifle.

Mugwe said upon noticing danger, Monica and the person at the centre of the misunderstanding, as well as other revellers, took off for safety.

On arrival, Munyoro opened gunfire, indiscriminately shooting Sam Natolo alias Wagoma who was still drinking on the left leg.

On noticing the arrival of the police patrol vehicle, Munyoro who had taken charge of the area hunting for Monica and her new catch, then decided to turn the gun on himself to avoid being arrested.

The Police rushed Wagoma to Tororo general police station for emergency health care, while Munyoro’s body was taken to the mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Mugwe said the Police recovered the rifle which has been exhibited pending further investigation into the matter.

“I strongly condemn the act of violence and misuse of the gun. It’s absurd that the person entrusted with the responsibility of protecting lives and property can again be the one who acts in such a barbaric manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a related incident, Mugwe called upon the general public to be extra vigilant and alert in promoting personal security and for the property.

Responding to the 2022 police crime reporting which rated Tororo as the second highest in cases of housebreak-ins, Mugwe called on the public to desist from exposing properties that can entice the thugs to attack them.

He appealed to the business community to always install security lights in the dark corners of their business premises besides CCTV cameras as a measure to curb crime.