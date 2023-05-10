Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Police urges bloggers to report threats

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Jeff Andrew Lule

In the days following the gruesome murder of Uganda Bloggers Association president Isma Ibrahim Tusubira, also known as Olaxess/Jajja Iculi, other bloggers have expressed concern for their safety, with some claiming they are being targeted by unknown people.

However, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has urged bloggers who have experienced intimidation or threats to file a report.

“As of now, we have not received any report of threats from anyone. People just make claims and statements on social media. They should report in case of any threats. Right now there are no risks to other bloggers,” he noted.

On May 7, 2023, Olaxess, who was assassinated in cold blood outside his home in Kyanja, a city suburb, at around 9:30pm was laid to rest at his ancestral cemetery in Mukono.

He was shot several times in the chest.

Unlike his fellow bloggers, the political analyst and video blogger was renowned for his fearlessness and willingness to talk frankly about anyone or any topic without being intimidated.

That’s why now many people assume that this could be what led to his murder.

Even though Enanga noted that this was a targeted incident, he said the murder’s motive is still a mystery. 

He noted that people should stop speculations until investigations are done.

Enanga did, however, reveal that the team conducting the investigation has detained three persons, including Olaxess’ driver Mathias Wasswa.

“There two assailants armed with one pistol, emerged from their hide-out near his gate, and fired multiple shots, killing him instantly from the passenger seat. His driver, Wasswa Mathias, remained unscathed, without any injuries despite the bullets, which riddled the driver’s side. He is still in protective custody helping out with certain lines of inquiry,” he noted. 

