Police to continue crackdown on drug offenders using NDA laws

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Even though the Constitutional Court struck down the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act 2015, the Police advises drug users and sellers not to celebrate.

The law was nullified over lack of quorum on the part of Parliament, during its enactment in 2012; contrary to Articles 88 and 89 of the Constitution and Rule 23 of the Rules of Procedure of the 9th Parliament.

However, according to Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, authorities will continue to prosecute drug offences in accordance with the National Drug Policy and Authority Act 1993 (cap 206), which was unaffected by the annulment.

Enanga emphasised that the Act grants the Police, the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), and the Judiciary the traditional authority to address drug-related offences.

“The drugs under the NDA law are illegal because they are harmful, affecting both physical and mental health, relationships, carrier prospects, crime, and the wider society,” he noted.

In his remarks to the media during the weekly joint security briefing on Monday, May 8, at the Police headquarters in Naguru, Enanga noted that in 2022, a total of 2,797 drugs and narcotics cases were recorded by Police nationwide, as opposed to 1,668 cases in 2021, representing a 67.7% increase in this particular category.

Enanga stressed that 4,818 suspects were arrested and charged in court, including 137 juveniles, with cannabis being the most used drug, followed by cocaine.

“Part IV of the Act provides for the restrictions of Narcotics Section 47, prohibits the possession of narcotics, without lawful excuse; Section 48, prohibits the smoking of opium or Indian hemp, use of premises by persons smoking opium or Indian hemp etc.; Section 49 prohibits without consent of the Minister, cultivation of plants yielding narcotics,” he added.

Enanga stressed that Police will maintain a zero-tolerance approach to the consumption of substances prohibited under the NDA.

“All our territorial commanders have been instructed to maintain or step-up enforcement action against offenders and enhance deterrence efforts to help stop narcotic drugs consumption in the country and crimes driven by it. Our neighbourhoods don’t deserve to be victim to drug dealers,” he added.