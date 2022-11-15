Police speak out on fatal Northern Bypass accident

By Charles Etukuri

The Police have issued a detailed statement about the Monday (November 14) morning accident on the Kampala Northern Bypass that caused the death of Mark Bahati.

Bahati was the brother-in-law of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa.

Traffic and safety directorate spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said the territorial traffic Police at Nansana, on November 14, 2022, registered an accident that later turned fatal at the Namungoona flyover on the Kampala-Hoima road.

“The accident, which occurred at about 12:40pm, involved motor vehicle registration number UAQ 927S, which was being driven by Geoffrey Magala, 35, a businessman and a resident of Nabweru in Wakiso district and a motorcycle registration number UFE 322J being ridden by Mubarak Barugahare, 43,” Nampiima said.

She added that the victims, the rider and his passenger, Bahati, who was an operations manager of Tayari Rods Ltd Uganda, were rushed to Nakasero Hospital.

“Unfortunately, Bahati was later pronounced dead. Investigations into the cause of the accident are underway,” Nampiima added.

On Monday, Tayebwa tweeted about his in-law’s death saying: “My brother-in-law Bahati died in an accident today morning. We are shattered as a family. He was our pillar. Always there for us. Burial arrangements will be announced later. Keep us in your prayers.”