Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Police shamed me in front of my fans, Alien Skin laments
Top News

Police shamed me in front of my fans, Alien Skin laments

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Alien Skin, known for his street banger Sitya Danger, was arrested like a chicken thief on March 4, 2023, during the Masaza Cup final, where Buddu county was facing Busiro at Wankulukuku Stadium.

Alien had turned up to sing for the supporters of the two teams, only to be arrested by the Police after his performance.

When he got bail on March 6, 2023, he slammed the Police.

“The manner in which I was arrested was disrespectful. They shamed me in front of my fans and beat me up. They arrested me claiming that I beat up someone and they also did the same thing – to beat up,” Alien said.

“I am going to sue all those that beat me up because I saw them and I know them. How would they beat me up and then claim I am a criminal? That’s not the right way to arrest someone,” he ranted. 

Alien is accused of beating up and fracturing the jaw of a one Tonny Ntale, a bouncer at Vox Pub weeks ago. Skin challenged the bouncer to bring the footage in which he was beaten. 

He also warned all his social media enemies who have been abusing him, promising to bring them to book through the Computer Misuse Act.

You may also like

One dead after soldier opens fire in Makindye bar

Police, NEMA join hands to educate public on noise pollution

Comedian Sesa Bat stars in psychological movie  

Big Brother Titans: Pairs dissolved, Ipeleng wins Head of house

Does Ugandan film industry have a trade name/trademark?

Justice Kakuru of the Court of Appeal dead

GNL movie to be screened at American film festival

Two Ugandans in tight race for UNAA top seat

MUBS, Nkumba sweep central region’s youth social business competition

Miss Uganda contestants leave Brenda Nanyonjo teary during pre-birthday surprise

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.