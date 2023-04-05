Police releases Easter holiday security guidelines

By Alfred Byenkya

The Uganda Police Force has released security guidelines to be followed as Ugandans prepare for the long Easter weekend that is starting on Good Friday 7th-10th, April, 2023

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said in a statement that they have written down security guidelines to make sure Ugandans are safe during this period

“As you are all aware, we have entered the Holy week that leads to the Easter celebrations on Sunday 10.04.2023. As a precaution, we have intensified security measures at churches and other worship centers during this Holiday week and Easter celebrations,” he said

He said that they anticipate that this period comes with security challenges that may lead to loss of people’s lives and property

“We anticipate many people will be travelling to their hometowns and villages for the Easter Holiday. Many others will go partying, celebrating, shopping and thanksgiving. As a result, we expect an increase in criminal activity, and other threats to public safety, especially robbery, bag snatching, frauds, livestock theft,” he said

He however said that there are no specific threats directed towards the Easter holiday but cautioned the public to remain vigilant to make sure that they are safe with their belongings

“We continue to actively monitor all activities to ensure there are no credible threats in the country. We have increased patrols, visibility and other security interventions, that will run through the Holy week Easter Sunday and Easter Monday,” he explained

He ended by saying that they have told their territorial commanders to do everything within their means to deliver a joyful and peaceful Easter holiday to Ugandans and visitors in the country.

“We have also partnered with all religious leaders and stressed the importance of community vigilance. We would like to remind all places of worship to review their security measures and contingency plans on protecting the churches and its assets like installing intruders’ alarms, use of forensic markers, encouraging local vigilance, minimise the risk of arsons among others,” he added