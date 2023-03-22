Police recover two stolen cars, suspects arrested

By Kampala Sun writer

Kasangati Police Station has made a significant breakthrough in the fight against car theft with the recovery of two stolen motor vehicles and the subsequent arrest of suspects connected to the robbery.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the operation was carried out on Tuesday in response to a report made by Sophia Mwotasubi Namulawa , a resident of Magigye Busukuma Division Wakiso District. Her car, a Toyota Sienta reg. UBA955Q, had been stolen from her compound.

Following the report, investigations were immediately intensified, leading to the discovery of the stolen vehicle parked at Level One Palace Gardens in Kiteezi. The police crime Intelligence teams moved swiftly to the scene and found the vehicle with vandalized doors. The caretaker of the gardens, Galiwango Ali, was questioned about the car and revealed that it was parked by one of his clients, Kamoga Umaru.

“Umaru Kamoga, a mechanic at Kalerwe, was subsequently arrested, and during interrogation, it was discovered that he had been dealing in car theft for a while. Further investigations revealed that Kamoga was working in tandem with one Salongo Steve, who steals cars and hides them at level one of Palace Gardens. Kamoga Umaru, in turn, changes the colour of the stolen cars for remarketing and reselling off,” he said.

Owoyesigyire noted that several other suspects were arrested in connection with the theft, including Ali Galiwango, a caretaker at level one Palace Gardens, Majid Kalule, a casual worker and builder at level one Palace Gardens, and Nyabongo Arnold, a male adult aged 31 years.

“As a result of the operation, two stolen motor vehicles were recovered, namely UBA955Q Toyota Sienta white in colour and UAH346J Toyota Corona black in colour. The latter was reported to have been stolen from the home of one Kiremye Senyonjo Swaib in Nangabo Parish, Kasangati Town Council Wakiso District. The police are currently pursuing Salongo Steve, who is on the run,” he said.