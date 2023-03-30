Police put out destructive fire at popular Entebbe bar

By Julius Luwemba

For almost an hour on Wednesday night, March 29, Police firefighters battled a fire that had broken out at a local bar in Abayita Ababiri on Entebbe Road in Wakiso district, before finally managing to snuff out the violent flames.

A great deal of damage, though, had been done.







The blackened walls and charred items offered a grim picture of the degree of annihilation caused by the fire, whose exact cause was not immediately known.



There was barely anything to salvage inside Traveller’s Bar, which is located only a few hundred feet from the highway.



Led by the area Police commander, Warren Rukundo, the firefighters had to muscle their way past a number of shops, before accessing the rear side of the facility, where the fire is believed to have started from.



Eyewitness Mariam, who cooks and sells chips on the roadside, said the blazed started at around 9:00pm.



Initially, it was feared that people were trapped inside, but to the relief of all, no person was found stranded inside.



Area Police boss Rukundo said no one was hurt, a finding that offered the indication that the people inside the bar at the time had all managed to evacuate the building when the fire broke out.



He added that for now, the cause is being linked to a faulty generator that was being operated inside the building. Investigations will continue.



Take a look at some pictures inside the bar after the fire was extinguished:







