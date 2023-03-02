Police probe robbery at PostBank

By Adam Gule

Police in Yumbe district are investigating a break-in at PostBank Yumbe branch, which is believed to have happened on February 27, 2023, at about 8:00pm.

It is reported that the thugs broke four ATM cassettes and went away with an unestablished amount of money.

North West Nile region Police spokesperson Ignatius Dragudu said the Police visited the scene after getting the report.

According to the Police, on February, 27, Jane Andero and Vincent Madaraka Etibu, both employees of PostBank, closed the bank and went home, leaving behind two guards, Sunday Apangu and Edmond Akethwungu, on duty.

However, on February 28, at about 7:00pm, Andero and Etibu reported for work, only to realise that the door of the bank had been broken and the padlocks were cut and dropped on the floor.

Dragu said when cross-examined, the two guards said they were drugged by their friends.

He added that in the incident, a riffle no. UG PSO SKD 02646011 03038, which had gone missing was later recovered with four (04) rounds of ammunition.

Dragu said a sniffer dog was introduced to help in investigations and led to the arrest of Edward Kerimu, an accountant at Yumbe Health Centre IV.

He added that inquiries into the incident are still continuing under Yumbe Police Station file number CRB 136/2023.

Meanwhile, the management of PostBank Yumbe branch declined to comment about the incident, saying the matter is still under investigation.