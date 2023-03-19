Police officer shot dead by lover

By Eddie Ssejjoba

The Police in Kabale district were on Sunday, March 19, still investigating the mysterious murder by shooting of a female officer by her alleged lover.

Police Constable NO:69786 Caroline Komuhangi, 23, attached to the Field Force Unit working at Kabale Police Station was allegedly shot several times by Denis Arinaitwe.

Police said the incident happened at about 6:30 am on Sunday, March 19, 2023, while at her home in the barracks behind Kabale Old Police Station.

According to a statement issued by Kigezi region police spokesman Elly Maate, Komuhangi signed out a gun at about 6:00pm on Saturday, March 18, 2023, and went for night duty.

He said early morning on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at about 6:30 am, she reported back from duty and while she was resting, the said Arinaitwe came to her place.

It is further alleged that the two picked a quarrel and that as Komuhangi tried to escape, the suspect picked a gun and started shooting as she ran away. He shot her once in the back and twice on the shoulder, killing her.

Maate said Police officers around who intervened restrained, arrested and took Arinaitwe to Kabale hospital for treatment under guard.

The suspect is a tailor at Richo Senior Expert tailors opposite Kabale CPS and is a resident of Nyakahanga cell, Kazindiro parish, Bugangari sub-county, in Rukungiri district.

Maate said the suspect was also injured and it was not yet established how he got the bullet wound, but that he might either have been injured during the scuffle or that he wanted to commit suicide by shooting himself through the nose.

Maate added that the Police homicide team visited the scene and retrieved cartridges of rifle no. UGPOL. UF 20291999 -14771, with blood stains, which have been exhibited.

He said inquiries were still on and the body was conveyed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem. The case has been registered as murder by shooting under Kabale CRB 232/2023.