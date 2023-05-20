Police officer shoots, injures UCU student

By Kampala Sun Writer

A Police Counter terrorism officer has shot and injured a student at Uganda Christian University in Mukono

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, in the incident that happened at around 1am, ASP Tebangole Dismass, 57, a police officer attached to the Counter Terrorism Police, VIPPU shot and injured Nagayi Natasha, a 21-year-old female at Uganda Christian University and resident of Nabuti Village, Mukono Central Division.

“According to the preliminary investigation, it is alleged that the suspect(Tebangole) noticed someone attempting to open his main door. Suspecting a thief, he peeped through the window glass and observed a person using a key to open the door. In a state of suspicion, the suspect discharged three live bullets through the window glass, hitting Nagayi Natasha on the right chest, near the lower armpit,” Owoyesigyire said.

She said upon being shot, the UCU student fell to the ground crying for help.

“She specifically mentioned the name Bandishe Ashiraf, one of the tenants residing in the suspect’s residence. The caretaker of the residence, Hannington Ssengendo along with other neighbors, responded to the distress call. It was then that the suspect emerged from his residence.”

According to police, further investigations have indicated that the victim was accompanied by her boyfriend, Bandishe Ashiraf, outside for leisure who later gave her the key to enter the residence and rest while he remained behind.

“However, she mistakenly attempted to open the suspect’s room(police officer), which is opposite Ashiraf’s room, leading to the unfortunate shooting incident.”

It is said that on suspecting the student to be a thief, the police officer was then prompted to fire bullets.

Owoyesigyire said a pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition has been recovered from the police officer whereas the victim who was in critical condition was transported to Kawolo Hospital for medical attention.