Police officer arrested over alleged murder of civilian

By Joseph Ekol

Police in Lango say they have arrested their own over allegedly shooting a civilian dead.

North Kyoga Police region spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema on Sunday said they are holding Police Constable (PC) No 42035 Patrick Onen at Kole district Police station for allegedly shooting and injuring James Ogwal, a resident of Agege trading Centre, Bala sub-county in Kole district, who was later pronounced dead upon arrival to health facility.

The unfortunate incident happened at about 11:30pm on Saturday at Agege trading centre.

It’s alleged that, while a group of people were gambling in Agege trading centre, Ongu Omara complained that Ojok Opio had grabbed his shillings 2,000, which prompted the duo to start fighting just Infront of Isaac Omuge’s shop and several other people joined the fight.

According to Okema, Omuge later went to Agege Police post after failing to stop the fight. Upon receiving the complaint, Onen reportedly moved to the scene alone and tried to arrest Ojok Opio, which didn’t go well with community members who appeared drunk already.

Instead, the community reportedly started abusing the Police officer as they pelted stones at him. This prompted the officer to release live bullets in the air in an attempt to quell the situation and escape.

One of his bullets hit James Ogwal in the stomach, who was rushed to a clinic in Lira city where he died.

Okema said the body has been conveyed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital mortuary pending postmortem and the Police officer was quickly arrested and detained at Kole Central Police Station as the investigation is going on.

“A case of murder by shooting has been registered at Kole CPS, scene visits led by the OC Station, detectives and SOCO, exhibits of cartridges were recovered. The gun allegedly used by the officer has been retrieved and exhibited, statements recorded from relevant witnesses,” Okema said.

He condemned the incident and sent condolences to the bereaved family.

He, however, urged the public to always respect Police officers.