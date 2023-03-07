Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Police, NEMA join hands to educate public on noise pollution
Top News

Police, NEMA join hands to educate public on noise pollution

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

The Uganda Police Force has teamed up with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) to educate people on the new laws on environmental management and noise pollution.

The development was announced by police spokesperson Fred Enanga at a press conference held at the police headquarters on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Enanga said the three government agencies have been given the task of educating the masses on how the law will work before implementing it.

“The awareness campaigns will be widely carried out on TV, posters, print media and stakeholder engagements. We do, however, urge all citizens and visitors in the country to follow the NEMA guidelines on public space and help prevent litter and noise pollution,” he said.  

Enanga said the environmental task teams will also be responsible for awareness campaigns on noise ordinance violations that are people-generated or controlled, which disturbs the peace, quiet of any neighbourhood, or causes discomfort annoyance to any reasonable persons, residing in an area.

“The public should know that if voluntary compliance on littering and noise pollution is not obtained by April 1, 2023, our Environmental Protection Officers will proceed with the enforcement process, which typically includes, imposing an EPS fine or other penalties.

“Chronic noise producers who refuse to cooperate or follow the prescribed mitigation plan, shall be subjected to civil penalties, court action and suspension of outdoor amplified or acoustic music for a given period of time.”

You may also like

One dead after soldier opens fire in Makindye bar

Police shamed me in front of my fans, Alien Skin laments

Comedian Sesa Bat stars in psychological movie  

Big Brother Titans: Pairs dissolved, Ipeleng wins Head of house

Does Ugandan film industry have a trade name/trademark?

Justice Kakuru of the Court of Appeal dead

GNL movie to be screened at American film festival

Two Ugandans in tight race for UNAA top seat

MUBS, Nkumba sweep central region’s youth social business competition

Miss Uganda contestants leave Brenda Nanyonjo teary during pre-birthday surprise

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.