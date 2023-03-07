Police, NEMA join hands to educate public on noise pollution

By Alfred Byenkya

The Uganda Police Force has teamed up with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) to educate people on the new laws on environmental management and noise pollution.

The development was announced by police spokesperson Fred Enanga at a press conference held at the police headquarters on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Enanga said the three government agencies have been given the task of educating the masses on how the law will work before implementing it.

“The awareness campaigns will be widely carried out on TV, posters, print media and stakeholder engagements. We do, however, urge all citizens and visitors in the country to follow the NEMA guidelines on public space and help prevent litter and noise pollution,” he said.

Enanga said the environmental task teams will also be responsible for awareness campaigns on noise ordinance violations that are people-generated or controlled, which disturbs the peace, quiet of any neighbourhood, or causes discomfort annoyance to any reasonable persons, residing in an area.

“The public should know that if voluntary compliance on littering and noise pollution is not obtained by April 1, 2023, our Environmental Protection Officers will proceed with the enforcement process, which typically includes, imposing an EPS fine or other penalties.

“Chronic noise producers who refuse to cooperate or follow the prescribed mitigation plan, shall be subjected to civil penalties, court action and suspension of outdoor amplified or acoustic music for a given period of time.”