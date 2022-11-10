Thursday, November 10, 2022
Police name suspected marijuana smokers in Kampala 

by Editorial Team
By Eddie Ssejjoba  

The Police have released a list of 12 men suspected to be part of a group that smokes marijuana during working hours. 

According to a press statement released by Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the 12 were arrested following intelligence that they were smoking and inconveniencing other people during working hours. 

The suspects are Godfrey Oyebi, Vincent Bale, Christopher Butai, Fred Luwaga, Andrew Yiga, Godfrey Kosam and Daniel Ssemaka. Others are Michael Kyambade, Arafat Kayo, Edirisa Lukabwe, Bosco Onzima and Kalema Medard. 

Onyango said the men were apprehended in an operation conducted by the Police in the areas of Pepsi Cola village, Gabiro, Industrial Area and the central division. He termed the operation as successful since all the spots where they were reported were sealed off and were netted red-handed smoking. 

Exhibits that were recovered included dried and fresh marijuana, which was also uprooted.

The suspects were charged with being in possession of narcotics and common nuisance SD reference 67/09/11//2022. They were detained at Jinja Road Police Stationy.

“We shall continue to carry out community policing in those areas in the meantime to enhance the spirit of neighbourhood watch,” Onyango said. 

