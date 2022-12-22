Police, Musician’s Association issue guidelines for artists, events managers

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Police jointly with the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) have issued guidelines for artists and events promoters/organizers to follow while performing during the festive period.

According to their joint statement, this is aimed at ensuring the safety of artists, events promoters and revellers.

While addressing journalists at the joint press briefing at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, on Wednesday (December 21, 2022), the association’s secretary, Phina Mugerwa urged all event promoters, artists and all stakeholders in the entertainment industry to exercise caution and take necessary precautions during the festive season.

She said it is important for everyone in the industry to play their part to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone.

“We recommend artists and event promoters to follow the government guidelines and regulations related to public safety. This includes taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all attendees,” she added.

UMA’s Phina Masanyalaze has cautioned musicians to be mindful during the festive season. File Photo

Artists have been advised to be mindful of their personal safety while traveling or performing in various areas.

“This includes arranging transport in advance, being aware of your surroundings, and having a plan in case of any emergency,” Mugerwa noted.

They also cautioned events promoters against filling venues with more fans than the recommended number “as this can put everyone at risk”.

The artists have also been warned against talking multiple bookings that they might not be in position honor, which can at times lead to violence from the crowds.

“It is important to be realistic about your availability and capabilities and to communicate clearly with events organisers to avoid over booking and potential conflicts,” Mugerwa added.

The deputy police spokesperson, Grace Nabakka said the safety of revelers is a top priority, and guidelines have been issued to strengthen and standardize the way security and safety will be practiced at all major music events and entertainment venues.

Guidelines

She said before any territorial police allows any entertainment event to go on, they must ensure the organisers have clearance and permission from the management of the various venues and local authorities.

“You need to avail full names and addresses of all performing artists at that particular event to the territorial police in advance,” she noted.

Events organizers have been advised to work with police to ensure a clear traffic management plan, including parking and security of all vehicles.

“There is a concern of pick pocketers and car jerking, so we expect you to have a plan for you to counter that. Also having in place measures for crowd control which may include deployment of stewards who must be proportionate to the crowd,” she added.

However, Nabakka said all events promoters/organisers must first apply to the Inspector General of Police, for proper planning of the events, stressing that no event will be allowed to go on unless it has been cleared by the Police Director of Operations.

All events events managers have been asked to liaise with area police for contacts, risk, and threat assessment.

Nabakka urged the public to be vigilant and exercise a high level of caution, and report any suspicious elements or incidents.

“There is an existing threat in the environment. We urge everyone to be vigilant and cautious during the celebrations of their safety right from home. The Uganda police force has heightened deployments in different areas. We have visible deployments, surveillance with joint security teams, joint patrol teams, and we have interventions and responses with capabilities and capacities to encounter all forms of hostilities to meet any threat as people are going about their celebrations,” she added.