Friday, January 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Police ‘looking into’ video of PM Sunak without seatbelt
World News

Police ‘looking into’ video of PM Sunak without seatbelt

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

According to Downing Street, British police will “investigate” a video in which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is seen riding in a car without a seatbelt – an “error of judgment” for which he has apologised.

In Thursday’s video, produced for distribution on Sunak’s social media channels, the seatbeltless Conservative leader speaks from the back seat of a moving car about his policies for boosting growth during a trip to Lancashire in England’s north.

Failing to wear a seatbelt is punishable by a fine of up to £500 (sh2.3m).

A Lancashire police spokesperson said authorities were “aware of the matter and we will be looking into it.”

A spokesman for Downing Street said that Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises.”

“The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt,” the spokesman added.

“It was an error of judgment.” “He removed it for a short period to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake.”

Sunak’s transportation habits had already been a talking point in the United Kingdom, with his political rivals targeting his use of a jet to make multiple short flights in recent days.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said, “Rishi Sunak’s expensive private jet habit is costing the environment and the taxpayer dear.”

A spokesperson, however, defended the decision, saying Sunak used “different modes of transport depending on what’s… the best use of his time to enable him to get around the entire UK.”

You may also like

Netflix soars to 230 million subscribers, co-founder steps down

Ex-Italy midfielder Baggio asks for probe into ‘supplements’ after Vialli and Mihajlovic...

Uganda beats Senegal in CHAN football game

Donald Trump asks Facebook to restore his account

The pregnant women smuggling Europe’s cocaine in their guts

Actor Idris Elba advocates for small farmers

LeBron James passes historic 38,000-point mark but Lakers lose again

Harry tell-all book ‘Spare’ sells record 1.4m copies on day one

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Four dinosaur species found in Chilean valley for first time – study

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.